Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,291 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $7,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

