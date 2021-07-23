Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,126 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Entravision Communications worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.