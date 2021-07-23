Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,009 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Iteris worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Iteris stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 over the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

