Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,596 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

