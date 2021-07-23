Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.