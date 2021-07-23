Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Asana worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and a PE ratio of -49.76. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

