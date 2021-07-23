Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

