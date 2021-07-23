Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,356 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of GP Strategies worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. GP Strategies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

