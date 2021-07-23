Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $6,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOV opened at $91.14 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $146.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

