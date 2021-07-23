Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 22,403 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Genasys worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Genasys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genasys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

