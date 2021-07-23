Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,610 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Howard Bancorp worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.