Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,864 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $16.49 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $242.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Premier Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $273,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.