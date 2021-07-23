Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,893 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Coastal Financial worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

