Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,972 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of AVITA Medical worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 662.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

