Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 60,184 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of EZCORP worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after buying an additional 589,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

EZCORP stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

