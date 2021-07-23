Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Altimmune worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.