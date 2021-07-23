Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Ames National worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

