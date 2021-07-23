Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of 22nd Century Group worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.