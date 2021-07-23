Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269.

BATRA stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.