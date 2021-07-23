Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 204,793 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.