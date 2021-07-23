Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Aemetis worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

