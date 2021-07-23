Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

