Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pearson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

