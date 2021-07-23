Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Comstock Resources worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 521,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

CRK opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

