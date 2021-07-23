Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Daktronics worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 595.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 110,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAKT stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

