Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tilray worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $5,008,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray by 155.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 83.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 130,055 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $13.88 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.