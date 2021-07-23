Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 223,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FREE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.03 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.