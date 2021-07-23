Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,847 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Flexsteel Industries worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

