Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,542 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRGI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

