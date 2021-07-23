Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,542 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRGI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FRGI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
