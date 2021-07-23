Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 206,746 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of LiveXLive Media worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $279.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 657.43%. Analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

