Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,702 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

