Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,105 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of CURO Group worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CURO stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

