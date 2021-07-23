Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,966 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

