Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 75,218 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $279.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

