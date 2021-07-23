Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of DouYu International worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOYU. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

