Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

