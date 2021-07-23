George Frederick Fink Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at C$21,949,911.38.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

BNE stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.76. 45,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,246. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$5.97.

BNE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

