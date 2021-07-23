George Weston (WNGRF) to Release Earnings on Friday

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter.

George Weston stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74. George Weston has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

