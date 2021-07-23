George Weston (WNGRF) to Release Earnings on Friday

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter.
George Weston stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74. George Weston has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.52.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
