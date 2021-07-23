Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.32

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

