GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0622 on Top Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $95,944.31 and approximately $66.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,926.21 or 2.19999992 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,543,330 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

