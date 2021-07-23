Ghost Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $57,961.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,925,760 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

