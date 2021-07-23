Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.02.

GVDNY stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

