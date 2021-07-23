Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.00. 1,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

