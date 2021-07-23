Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 444.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.