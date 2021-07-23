Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,691 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

