Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.16% of Callaway Golf worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Several analysts have commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $31.90 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

