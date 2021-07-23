Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $572.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.23. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $573.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

