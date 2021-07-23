Global Blood Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,317 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,324,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

GBT stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

