Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.17. 17,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 66,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56.

