Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 58,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 315,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62.

